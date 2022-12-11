'We won't let him leave' - De Gea shuts down Garnacho leaving Man Utd for Real Madrid talk

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has told reporters Alejandro Garnacho won't be allowed to leave speculation about a move to Spain.

Expected to have a bright future

Just breaking into the senior team

Already tipped for a possible exit

WHAT HAPPENED? After recently emerging as one of the most exciting young talents in the Premier League, the 18-year-old forward has already been linked with a possible move to La Liga with Los Blancos. However, while Garnacho was being questioned about the rumours by the Spanish press, De Gea intervened to deny any talk of an exit.

WHAT THEY SAID: Indeed, the goalkeeper told reporters: "We won't let him leave."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Man Utd are over in Spain for a training camp and have just played some friendly matches against Cadiz and Real Betis – losing both games. Before the break for the World Cup, though, Garnacho had been really catching the eye and even netted a last-gasp winner against Fulham in the Premier League.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? With his goal against the Cottagers, Garnacho became the youngest player to score an injury-time winner in the Premier League since none other than former United star Federico Macheda – who netted against Aston Villa in 2009.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UNITED? The Red Devils return to competitive action on December 21 with a home Carabao Cup tie against Burnley.