David de Gea beats Peter Schmeichel clean sheet record with 181st Man Utd shutout in Carabao Cup final

David de Gea has broken Peter Schmeichel’s clean sheet record at Manchester United after securing another shutout in the Carabao Cup final.

Spaniard joined Red Devils in 2011

Has been a model of consistency

History books rewritten at Old Trafford

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spain international goalkeeper arrived at Old Trafford on 2011 and formed part of a Premier League title-winning squad under Sir Alex Ferguson. He now has his hands on more major silverware after helping to secure a 2-0 victory over Newcastle at Wembley on Sunday.

WHAT RECORD HAS DE GEA BROKEN? Victory over the Magpies saw De Gea keep his 181st clean sheet for United, which represents a new record for the club. Legendary Danish shot-stopper Schmeichel now sits second on that list, with there still many more outings for De Gea to take in at 32 years of age.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Gea is seeing questions asked of his long-term future at United, with his current contract due to expire in the summer, but he has spoken on a regular basis of his desire to pen fresh terms and extend his stay at Old Trafford.

WHAT'S NEXT? United, with one trophy in the bag and three more to play for this season, will be hoping to see De Gea claim another clean sheet when they take in an FA Cup fifth-round clash with West Ham on Wednesday – before then taking in a trip to old adversaries Liverpool on Sunday.