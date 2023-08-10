David Beckham reacts after son Romeo copies his infamous shaved haircut from his Man Utd & England days

Manchester United legend David Beckham has taken to Instagram after son Romeo decided to copy his memorable buzzcut from the early 2000s.

Beckham has long been a style icon

His shaved cut took the world by storm

Son Romeo has now imitated his dad

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Red Devils star has been a global style icon since breaking into the Old Trafford first team and his range of different hairstyles have inspired youngsters across the world to copy him, with his son Romeo the latest to replicate one of his famous trims.

The 20-year-old, who joined Brentford's B team on a permanent deal this summer, took to Instagram to flaunt his new shaved look and thanked his barber for "bringing back dad's buzzzz". Beckham Snr gave his seal of approval to Romeo's fresh look, commenting "Looking good" along with a laughing emoji.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

THE GOSSIP: It is not the first time that Romeo had imitated his dad's hairstyle. Previously, in 2021, he went with a platinum blond look which resembled Beckham's 2007 cut. On that occasion Beckham, who co-owns Inter Miami, took a sarcastic dig, writing on social media: "Nice hair @romeobeckham I wonder where u got that idea from."

WHAT NEXT? Beckham's Inter Miami have been grabbing headlines across the world after they lured Lionel Messi to the United States earlier this summer. The Argentine has turned their fortunes since joining and has guided them to a Leagues Cup quarter-final berth after scoring seven goals in just four matches. Romeo, meanwhile, is preparing for the start of a new season with Brentford's second-string side.