Darwin Nunez: I don’t think I’m playing well at Liverpool and Klopp wants more from me

Darwin Nunez provided an honest assessment of his Liverpool career so far, admitting he needs to improve with Jurgen Klopp wanting more.

Nunez critical of his start at Liverpool

Admits he isn't playing well

But aware he is still adapting

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool's club-record signing has been the best of a bad bunch in the eyes of many Reds fans this season, with the club struggling to pull together any momentum. Nunez hasn't lacked effort and desire, but has come under fire for his rash approach and, crucially, lack of a clinical edge in front of goal relative to expectations.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I think he wants to see what he saw in Benfica,” Nunez told Sky Sports when asked about Klopp's view of him. “For example in the games I played against Liverpool [last year in the Champions League], when I performed very well. I don’t think I’m playing well at the moment, but I always want to improve. I try to improve every day. Klopp knows my strength is my speed, running into space. Also, he tells me that I need to be more calm when I’m playing, and that I need to move more.

“He tells me that I need that, and that I am a player with a lot of quality. So, that’s more or less what he wants from me – and, of course, that I score goals. He has told me that I have to be calm in games when it comes to finishing."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Nunez added: "He wants me to take a second longer, because if I shoot with anger, or I rush it, then it will always go badly. He asks me to take an extra second, with calmness, and I will score."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: But, while not afraid to criticise himself, Nunez also accepted he is going through a period of getting used to new surroundings that is natural for most Premier League arrivals.

"It is a case of adapting,” he said. “Adapting is important – and not only here at the club. Things have to be good on the football side, but also with your family, because if your family is OK, then you will always be OK. My family and I are good."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR NUNEZ? Liverpool's No.27 has currently racked up 10 goals from 25 appearances in all competitions, and has the chance to silence doubters over the coming months in a bid to pull the Reds back up the Premier League standings. With the Champions League knockout stages imminent and the backing of his team, his presence will be huge.