'He f*cked your name up!' - Danny Dyer reveals Jarrod Bowen’s wedding day nerves as West Ham captain was reduced to tears when marrying ex-Love Island star Dani

Danny Dyer has revealed that wedding day nerves left Jarrod Bowen in tears before he "f*cked up" saying wife Dani's name during their vows.

WHAT HAPPENED?

West Ham captain Bowen tied the knot with former Love Island contestant Dyer at a lavish ceremony on May 31. They had both enjoyed wild parties with family and friends in Ibiza before walking down the aisle.

WHAT DYER SAID

The big day proved to be an emotional occasion for all concerned, with Football Factory and EastEnders actor Danny saying on the ‘Live And Let Dyers’ podcast that he fronts with daughter Dani of seeing Hammers star Bowen break down: “My heart was beating through my f*cking chest. I've done a lot of heavy sh*t. You know, I've done a lot of theatre and the awards things and everything like that, and there's a little bit of nerves, but I've never felt nerves like that. You know, just hanging on for dear life!

“What done me, because I was fine, like I said, up to a point, and then I walked you down the aisle and then I saw that J couldn’t turn around. I could tell by the shape of his back that he was crying."

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Dyer added: “That’s what it’s about for me. When a man turns around and looks at your child, who you adore, and cries with emotion because he loves you so much – you’ve made it. What more can you ask as a father? I know that this man adores you, adores Sants, loves his children, is a family man. He is somebody that will protect you and love you and cherish you, and that was all from the turn. I could tell.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Nerves did get the better of Bowen after being reunited with bride Dani at the alter, with Danny adding: “He f*cked your name up a few times. Obviously it’s Dani Charlotte Dyer, then he called me Charlotte, didn’t he?! We had to start it again! It was so funny!”

WHAT NEXT FOR BOWEN?

Dyer and Bowen enjoyed a brief child-free honeymoon in Italy before returning to “reality” in the United Kingdom. They are now back on parenting duty, with Bowen counting down the days to the 2025-26 Premier League campaign and a shot at making England’s squad for the World Cup finals next summer.