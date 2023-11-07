Daniel Sturridge in hot water! American rapper trying to sue Sky Sports amid claims that pundit owes him £30,000 for unpaid lost dog reward

Daniel Sturridge's long-running dispute with an American rapper over failed payments for finding his lost dog could see Sky Sports sued.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool star offered a $30,000 (£24,400) reward for the safe return for his dog Lucci back in 2019. U.S. rapper Foster Washington, known as Killa Fame, claims he found the lost dog but never received the payment. A Los Angeles court ordered Sturridge to pay the sum back in December 2021 but to no avail, with an arrest warrant issued to Sturridge last month over failing to attend his hearing. Now, Sky Sports could be drawn into the dispute.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Mail reports that the matter remains unresolved, with Washington's lawyers looking to serve the broadcasters with what is known as a 'third-party subpoena'. This would involve bringing Sky Sports representatives into court regarding money that they owe the pundit, which could then be ordered to be paid to Washington instead.

WHAT NEXT? Sturridge said last month that he missed the aforementioned hearing due to legal paperwork being delivered to an old address. Thus far he denies owing Washington any money, claiming to have already paid a young boy who delivered his dog. The Mail notes that the 34-year-old is next due in court on November 30.