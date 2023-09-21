Daniel Levy reveals he IS open to selling a stake in Tottenham having been chairman since 2001

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy revealed that he is open to selling a stake in Tottenham if it is in the "best interests" of the club.

WHAT HAPPENED? Levy has been in the Tottenham hot seat since 2001 and his family happens to be 29.88 per cent investors in Spurs' majority shareholder ENIC, who hold 86.58 per cent of the club. Meanwhile, the other 13.42 per cent of shares are held by 30,000 individuals.

Now, Levy has claimed that there has been significant interest from several parties to acquire a stake in Tottenham and he is willing to hear them out if it serves the "interests of the club".

WHAT THEY SAID: "If anyone wants to make serious propositions to the board of Tottenham, we will consider it along with our advisors. And if we felt it was in the interests of the club, we would be open to anything," Levy told Bloomberg.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: During the first half of 2023, there were numerous calls from supporters for Daniel Levy to step down from his role as chairman as performances on the pitch kept going south in north London.

However, after the appointment of head coach Ange Postecoglou in June there is growing optimism on the field, although there continues to be underlying unrest off it and fans protested the club's controversial decision to raise ticket prices for match-day fixtures during the current season before last month's victory over Manchester United. Nonetheless, Levy insisted that he would continue with his role for the foreseeable future.

"I've got no real interest to leave Tottenham, but I have a duty to consider anything that anyone may want to propose," he said. "It's not about me, it's about what's right for the club. We have 30,000 shareholders who own approximately 13.5 per cent. We run this club as if it is a public company."

WHAT NEXT? Tottenham will be back in action in the Premier League on Sunday in the London derby against Arsenal.