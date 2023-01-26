Custom Liverpool kit debuted by LeBron James ahead of LA Lakers NBA game

LeBron James stepped out before Tuesday's NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs wearing a custom-made Liverpool shirt.

WHAT HAPPENED? The unique design, uploaded to both the Lakers and Liverpool Instagram accounts, revealed a new collaboration between the two parties, as James also wore Liverpool-styled Air Max 1s on his arrival at the Crypto.com Arena. The pictures suggest a unique range of clothing could be in the offing, although there is no news as to when it will be available to the general public.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: LeBron's relationship with Liverpool began in 2011 when he bought shares in the club worth around £4.7m ($5.8m), before he acquired a minority stake in Fenway Sports Group in March 2021. The NBA legend is largely credited for Liverpool's switch to American sports brand Nike in 2020 following a five-year deal with New Balance, and his influence has helped propel the Reds' appeal in the US market.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? While the new kit remains under wraps for the time being, Jurgen Klopp's side travel to Brighton in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.