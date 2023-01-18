Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: Lineups & LIVE updates

Manchester United look to insert themselves into the title race with a win against out-of-form Crystal Palace

Spirits are high at Old Trafford after Manchester United beat fierce rivals Manchester City in the last game week. Erik ten Hag has rejuvenated the Red Devils despite their torrid start to the season and the loss of Cristiano Ronaldo. Crystal Palace on the other hand find themselves in a rut currently and will be looking to bounce back.

Manchester United are on a five-game winning streak which has seen them come two points off Manchester City in 2nd place. Marcus Rashford has been in world-class form ever since the World Cup and has scored in all of their league games since the restart. However, it's the entire squad who seem to have new life breathed into them with the Red Devils playing fast-fluid football which was hardly seen in previous campaigns.

Crystal Palace on the other hand are going through a tough period after a promising start to the campaign. They have lost four of their last five games, with their only win coming against relegation contenders Bournemouth. Patrick Viera will be banking on his team's recent form against Manchester United (three wins and a draw in the last six meetings) to get a result against them and get their season back on track.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United predicted lineups

Crystal Palace XI (4-3-3): Guaita; Clyne, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell; Schlupp, Doucoure, Eze; Olise, Mateta, Zaha

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1):De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fred, Casemiro; Antony, Eriksen, Fernandes; Rashford

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United LIVE updates

Manchester United upcoming games

Manchester United will next take on Arsenal at the Emirates on 22nd January in a crucial game which could have huge bearings on the title race. They will then travel to Nottingham Forest in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on 25th January, before facing Reading in the FA Cup 4th round at home on 29th January.