Dan Gaspar, the former assistant coach of the Portugal national team, has highlighted what sets team captain Cristiano Ronaldo apart, describing him as an "exceptional professional".

Gaspar served as assistant to Carlos Queiroz and as goalkeeping coach for Portugal in 2009, and he worked with Ronaldo—now plying his trade at Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia—at the 2010 World Cup.

In an upcoming interview with Koora, Gaspar stated, "Cristiano Ronaldo's greatness does not stem solely from his talent, but also from his discipline and his obsession with constant improvement."

The coach, who also holds Portuguese nationality, added, "People see the goals and the trophies, but they don't see the daily professionalism, the recovery routines, the competitive spirit, and the attention to the smallest details."

Gaspar, currently the goalkeeping coach for the Ghana national team, continued: "What sets great players apart is not just motivation on the big days, but maintaining world-class standards every single day."

He concluded, "Cristiano brings his body, mind and heart to work every day. That combination is rare and unique; he is an exceptional person and professional—the perfect warrior."

On Tuesday, Ronaldo was included in Portugal's preliminary squad for the 2026 World Cup, where he aims to become the first player to feature in six editions of the tournament.

On Thursday, he could also secure his first official title with Al-Nassr if his side beats Damac in the Saudi Pro League finale.