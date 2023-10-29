WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo can't handle the tension! Al-Nassr star reacts as Tyson Fury weathers storm against Francis Ngannou, which saw heavyweight champion knocked down in round three

Cristiano Ronaldo was left restless as he watched the blockbuster bout between heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and MMA star Francis Ngannou.

Ronaldo present at Fury vs Ngannou

Fury knocked down in round three

Gypsy King wins by split decision

WHAT HAPPENED? The Al-Nassr forward was one of the high-profile personalities in attendance for the historic fight, with Luis Figo, Ronaldo Nazario and Rio Ferdinand also jetting off to Saudi Arabia. The star-studded boxing affair saw Fury get knocked down in round three of the 'Battle of the Baddest', with Ronaldo appearing fidgety.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fury prevailed by split decision despite the knockdown, with two judges scoring 96-93 and 95-94 in his favour and the other having it 95-94 for Ngannou.

WHAT NEXT? The Portuguese star will be in action with Al-Nassr on Tuesday, October 31 when they take on Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq in the King Cup of Champions.