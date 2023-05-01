'Cheers to love' - Cristiano Ronaldo posts romantic photo with partner Georgina Rodriguez amid rumours their relationship is under strain

The Portuguese superstar has been taking some time out with his partner and shared the moment on social media.

Ronaldo's been feeling romantic

Posts photo with partner Georgina

Couple's relationship has been under scruntiny

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo has been showing off his romantic side on social media with partner Georgina Rodriguez. "Cheers to love" wrote Ronaldo on Instagram with a photo of the couple sharing a meal and a kiss together away from the football pitch.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo is rarely out of the spotlight, with recent rumors suggesting the couple's relationship was in trouble. Georgina has since responded by stating "only idiots" believe gossip in a post on social media, and Ronaldo's latest update suggests all is currently well in the Ronaldo-Rodriguez household.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo is back in action with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League on Monday, May 8 against Al-Khaleej. Al-Nassr currently sit in second place in the table, three points behind leaders Al-Ittihad who also have a game in hand.