Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez posts racy bikini pictures on Instagram as she risks breaking strict Saudi Arabian law

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has run the risk of breaking Saudi Arabian law after posting racy bikini pictures on Instagram.

Georgina posted pictures in a bikini

Saudi law prohibits such images

Rodriguez risks running into trouble

WHAT HAPPENED? The supermodel relocated to Riyadh to stay with partner Ronaldo after the Portuguese signed with Al-Nassr after the 2022 World Cup following a bitter exit from Manchester United. The couple are regularly spotted exploring the desert country on their days off and are gradually getting used to life in Saudi Arabia, where the rules are far stricter than in Europe. However, the model might run into trouble for posting pictures in a bikini beside a swimming pool on her Instagram account. Saudi law prohibits "over-exposed or semi-nude" images from being posted on social media. It also prohibits clothing that is skinny, see-through and has necklines on show.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The power couple are yet to tie the knot but are still permitted to live together despite laws preventing unmarried couples from cohabiting. They have been granted a reprieve considering their high-profile status by the authorities but it remains to be seen whether they will turn a blind eye to Rodriguez's Instagram post as well.

🏆 TOP STORY: Messi's Saudi Arabia move 'a done deal'

WHAT NEXT? Things have not panned out well for Ronaldo on the pitch as Al-Nassr moved further away from clinching the Saudi Pro League title after their draw with Al-Khaleej, with the Portuguese once again failing to find the net. However, they will look to better their performance when they face Al-Ta'ee next on May 16.