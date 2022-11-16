Cristiano Ronaldo says it would be a 'dream' for Portugal to meet Brazil in World Cup final

Cristiano Ronaldo would love to face Manchester United team-mate Casemiro in a 2022 World Cup final between Portugal and Brazil.

Ronaldo has joked with Casemiro about possibility

They also played together at Real Madrid

Portugal still a long way from reaching final

WHAT HAPPENED? The forward, currently embroiled in controversy, has high hopes for the World Cup, where Portugal are expected to at least reach the knockout stage. If he had his choice, he would meet Brazil with the trophy on the line.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I joked with Casemiro that the final will be Portugal against Brazil," Ronaldo told LiveScore. "It would be a dream, to be honest.

"The World Cup is the most difficult competition in the world. I’m dreaming of it. I know it will be tough, it will be difficult, but dreaming is free and I’m dreaming all the time."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Casemiro and Manchester United have been "affected" by Ronaldo's recent remarks on the club, according to Raphael Varane, so the Brazilian midfielder might be trying to avoid thinking about Ronaldo at the moment.

WHAT NEXT FOR PORTUGAL? Long before they get to play against Brazil, Portugal must take care of business in the group stage against Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea.