No Cristiano Ronaldo! Al-Nassr captain doesn’t make Saudi team of the season as Man Utd flop Odion Ighalo is included instead

Cristiano Ronaldo did not make the cut for the Saudi Pro League Team of the Season despite his impressive goal record for Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo scored 14 goals in 16 games

Al-Nassr star left out of team of the season

Al-Hilal's Ighalo got in instead

WHAT HAPPENED? The 38-year-old, who joined Al-Nassr in January, was missing from the best XI of the Saudi top-flight for the season. Instead, it was Al-Hilal hero Odion Ighalo who got the nod at centre-forward after scoring 19 goals in 27 games.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo was snapped up by Al-Nassri after his contract at Manchester United was terminated and the Portugal hero went on to net 14 times in just 16 games. Despite his presence, the Riyadh club were unable to win the league title, finishing second behind Al-Ittihad.

Ex-United player Ighalo finished the campaign as the third-top scorer but he has since left the club after his 18-month spell. Al-Hilal had hoped to lure Lionel Messi to the Middle East, but they will now have to look elsewhere for Ighalo's replacement after the Argentine opted to join Inter Miami.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The Portugal star will be hoping to improve on his record next season and lead Al-Nassr to the Saudi title in 2023-24, but they will face strong competition from Al-Ittihad once again given the arrival of Karim Benzema.