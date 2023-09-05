Cristiano Ronaldo is loving life! Al-Nassr all smiles in Portugal training ahead of Euro 2024 qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo was all smiles in Portugal training ahead of Euro 2024 qualifiers.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 38-year-old goalscorer will be appearing in his 201st international match when Portugal face Slovakia on Friday. Ronaldo, along with the entire unit, has been training under the watchful eye of Roberto Martinez as they bid to get three points and extend their lead at the top of Group J.

The talismanic forward shared two pictures on his Instagram account where he could be seen enjoying a light moment with Otavio, Ruben Dias, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix and Bernardo Silva. Whereas, in the other, he is snapped during a shooting practice drill.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo has been in incredible form with Al-Nassr in the 2023-24 season. He lifted the Arab Club Champions Cup in the summer and currently has six goals and four assists in four appearances in the Saudi Pro League.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo will be hoping to carry his rich vein of form in the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers and further add to his tally of 123 international goals. After taking on Slovakia, he would face Luxembourg on September 11, against whom he has scored 11 goals so far, the most against any international opponent.