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Inter coach Cristian Chivu has delivered a scathing assessment of his side's performance despite securing a historic victory away at Venezia. The Nerazzurri have officially recorded their best-ever start to a Serie A campaign in the three-points-per-win era, yet the manager remained far from satisfied with the display.

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A record start despite poor performance

The numbers behind Inter’s current campaign are undeniably impressive, yet the mood in the camp remains grounded. With eight victories and one draw from their opening nine fixtures, the Nerazzurri have achieved a start never before seen in the club's history during the three-points-for-a-win era. However, Chivu was far from celebratory when reflecting on the scrappy nature of their most recent triumph in Venice.

Speaking with a level of honesty rarely seen from winning managers, Chivu highlighted several technical and physical deficiencies. "Little energy, slow in doing certain things, a bit surprised by their low block even though we knew it would be like that, slow in maneuvering and attacking the line… but it's okay, playing every three days. We were a bit lucky today to bring it home: I don't know if I should say that counts or if it counts that we believed in it with everything we had," he told Sky Sport Italia.

Provedel saves the day for Nerazzurri

While the scoreline suggests a comfortable away win, the reality on the pitch was much more balanced. Inter relied heavily on their goalkeeper to maintain their advantage during periods of sustained pressure from the hosts. Chivu was eager to credit his individual stars for keeping the collective afloat when the tactical plan seemed to be faltering against a stubborn Venezia outfit.

"We also took risks," Chivu continued. "Provedel kept us in the game and in the end we made it with experience, with our strength and determination, and also with luck. The derby next? We will try to regain energy in a few days, including mental energy and here I am referring above all to some guys that today I had to sacrifice at half-time to try to give a shock. If I could, I would have probably changed the whole team."

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The ghost of Catania 2010

The difficult afternoon brought back specific memories for Chivu from his playing days under Jose Mourinho. He recalled a famous 3-1 defeat to Catania during the 2009/10 Treble-winning season, a match where the team felt lethargic and overconfident. Chivu noted that he felt similar sensations during the first half against Venezia, fearing a repeat of that historical slip-up.

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"Those are the classic matches that happen in a season, they are those two or three a year in which you arrive with little energy and little conviction and you think that with the minimum wage you bring it home," Chivu remarked.

Looking ahead to improvement

Despite sitting on 25 points from a possible 27, the Inter boss is adamant that his squad has another gear to find. The pressure of being defending champions is something the staff is managed carefully, ensuring the players do not become complacent after their recent domestic successes. Maintaining focus during a congested fixture list remains the primary challenge for the coaching staff.

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"We can and we must, we start from this," Chivu confirmed regarding the potential for growth. "It's never easy to have a start like this and we must not lose the application we are putting on the pitch especially after a year in which you brought home some trophies. We all know that the following year is the most difficult and we are working while keeping our feet on the ground."