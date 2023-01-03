Cremonese vs Juventus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A clash between Cremonese against Juventus on TV in the United Kingdom and United States

Juventus return to Serie A action after the World Cup break as they are welcomed by Cremonese to the Stadio Giovanni Zini on Wednesday.

The Bianconeri have won each of their last six league games without conceding a goal, and the last time they registered more wins consecutively without conceding in Serie A was back in March 2018 (nine under current boss Massimiliano Allegri). They have been particularly dangerous in the second half as they have got 16 of their 24 strikes after the break.

Cremonese, meanwhile, are yet to record a win in the current league season and are languishing down in 18th spot with just seven points from 15 matches. History is also not on their side as they have never beaten Juventus in Italy's top flight. Only a dramatic turnaround in fortunes will see them post an upset against Allegri's side, who will be looking to displace AC Milan in second place with the three points on offer.

So which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Cremonese vs Juventus date & kick-off time

Game: Cremonese vs Juventus Date: August 30, 2022 Kick-off: 5:30 pm BST / 12:30 pm ET / 11:00 pm Venue: Stadio Giovanni Zini, Cremona

How to watch Cremonese vs Juventus on TV & live stream online

In the US, the match can be watched on the CBS network with live streaming available on Paramount+.

For viewers in UK, the match can be watched live on BT Sport 1 with live streaming available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sports18 Network has the broadcast rights for Serie A games, with steaming on Jio Cinema.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. CBS Sports Paramount+ UK BT Sport 1 BT Player India Sports18 SD/HD Jio Cinema

Cremonese squad and team news

Cremonese will be without Vlad Chiriches as he is injured. Meanwhile, Gonzalo Escalante is likely to be left out as the player is closing in on a move away from the club.

They are likely to set up in a 4-4-2 formation with Cyriel Dessers and David Okereke upfront.

Cremonese possible XI: Radu; Aiwu, Bianchetti, Vasquez; Baez, Pickel, Escalante, Valeri; Dessers, Zanimacchia, Okereke

Position Players Goalkeepers Radu, Sarr, Saro, Ciezkowski Defenders Vasquez, Aiwu, Lochoshvili, Bianchetti, Ndiaye, Valeri, Sernicola, Quagliata, Fiordaliso Midfielders Ascacibar, Pickel, Castagnetti, Escalante, Milanese, Valzania, Bartolomei, Acella, Ghiglione, Baez, Bounaiuto, Zanimacchia, Politic Forwards Afena-Gyan, Dessers, Okereke, Tsadjout, Di Carmine, Ciofani

Juventus team news and squad

Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes are not available for selection as the duo have only just re-joined training following their World Cup triumph with Argentina.

Dusan Vlahovic is out with a groin problem, Leandro Bonucci is missing with an adductor injury and Paul Pogba is still another two or three weeks away from recovery.

“Paul is running and he doesn't feel pain in his knee. If he proceeds like this, maybe within 15/20 days he can be with the team. But we'll see later when he can return, step by step," Allegri has said.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Sandro; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Kean, Milik