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Craig Bellamy has delivered a defiant message following Wales' narrow defeat to Portugal, insisting his side have the quality to maintain their Nations League status. Despite finishing at the bottom of Group A4, the head coach believes his squad is closer to the elite level than ever before.

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Bellamy stands firm despite defeat

Bellamy remained remarkably upbeat after seeing his Wales side fall to a 3-2 defeat against Portugal in Cardiff. The result confirmed a bottom-place finish in Nations League Group A4, but the performance against the reigning champions suggested a team on the rise. Bellamy focused on a single theme after the final whistle: the growing self-assurance within his dressing room as they prepare for a crucial spring period.

"Belief's the biggest one," Bellamy said, as quoted by BBC Sport. "Not just this game, but in general. We are beyond close to this level. We can more than compete at this level. We demand and want to expect to be. Getting into League A is big for us, but also staying in A is going to allow us to develop. You can only develop and improve by playing the best teams, and I felt we've taken another shift."

Fine margins at the elite level

The difference in Cardiff came down to the ruthlessness of the opposition. Portugal punished defensive lapses that might have gone unpunished in League B, highlighting the steep learning curve Bellamy’s men are currently navigating. Despite the disappointment of the result, the manager feels his players are starting to realize they belong in this company.

"If there's anything you would have learned from these games, then you see killers. That's why they're at the top," Bellamy added. "I know people look at results. I'm fully aware of the business. This is all I know. But I think when you look at reality as well, and you look at our performances during this group, I couldn't ask for more. I feel we're closer than probably maybe the players thought they were. It's fine margins. But I feel the biggest word out of this now has been belief, really, for me."

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Play-off path to safety

Wales are not relegated yet. Thanks to having the best record among the fourth-placed teams in League A, they have secured a lifeline in the form of a relegation play-off. In March, they will face a two-legged tie against a League B runner-up to decide their future. The potential opponents include Slovenia, Hungary, Republic of Ireland, or Bosnia-Herzegovina, with the second leg set to take place in front of a home crowd. The draw in Switzerland will determine the exact path, but the manager’s focus remains purely on survival.

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"Going into the next one, we have to be in this group," said Bellamy. "If we want to develop as a football nation and keep going forward, we have to be playing against the best teams. It's only going to improve you. I know we can go back to League B... It's about playing the best teams. That's how we're going to get better. I honestly believe it."

Building for the future

With a contract running until 2028, Bellamy is looking at the long-term health of the national team. He views staying in the top tier as essential for the maturation of his younger stars. The experience of facing elite nations is seen as the primary catalyst for growth, regardless of the short-term pain caused by narrow losses against world-class opposition. He is determined to leave the team in the best possible position for his eventual successor.

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Bellamy concluded with a look toward his legacy and the development of the squad: "I won't be here for the next Nations League. I won't be the manager then. So I'm doing it for the next one, but I'm also doing it for the players. We've got to. That's how we're going to be the best version of us and keep improving."