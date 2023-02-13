Could Marcel Sabitzer complete permanent transfer to Man Utd? On-loan Bayern Munich midfielder quizzed on future

- Austrian seeing out the season at Old Trafford
- Still contracted to Bundesliga giants
- Is enjoying his time in the Premier League
WHAT HAPPENED? The Austria international midfielder was a last-minute signing for the Red Devils as the January window prepared to swing shut, with an unfortunate injury suffered by Christian Eriksen forcing the Premier League giants into a deadline day scramble for new recruits. Sabitzer is due to see out the 2022-23 campaign at Old Trafford, with the Bayern Munich-owned 28-year-old suggesting that he may be tempted to remain in England beyond that point.
WHAT THEY SAID: Sabitzer has said when quizzed on his future intentions: “It’s a loan at the moment, that’s all I can say. I like it here, I’m feeling very good here, I like the team, I like the club, the atmosphere in Old Trafford. We will see what happens in the summer.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sabitzer has taken in three appearances for United so far, starting back-to-back Premier League meetings with Leeds, and has helped them to pick up seven points. Erik ten Hag’s side are now just five back on table-topping Arsenal, with their winter recruit saying when asked if the Red Devils are in the title race: “It’s hard, we’re a bit behind them (Arsenal), but when we keep on going, doing our job, be ready for that and we will see.”
WHAT NEXT? United are about to turn their attention away from domestic matters and towards continental competition, with the first leg of a heavyweight Europa League knockout play-off clash with Barcelona set to be taken in on Thursday.