'Everyone's talked a lot of sh*t about us' - Cole Palmer fires back at Chelsea critics as two-goal hero revels in convincing Club World Cup final triumph over PSG

Cole Palmer hit back at Chelsea’s critics after firing them to Club World Cup glory, with the Blues star saying: “Everyone’s talked sh*t about us.”

WHAT HAPPENED?

The England international has been a talismanic figure for the Blues across his two seasons at Stamford Bridge. He was named PFA Young Player of the Year at the end of his debut campaign in west London.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Palmer went on to illuminate the Conference League final in 2025, as Chelsea landed more major silverware, and saved his best for the big occasion again when bagging a brace in a stunning 3-0 win over Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final.

WHAT PALMER SAID

Speaking to DAZN after that contest in New Jersey, where he also collected an assist, Palmer said when asked what Enzo Maresca is piecing together amid questions of the Blues’ recruitment policy: “He’s building something special, something important. A young team. Everyone’s talked a lot of sh*t about us all season, but I feel like we’re going in the right direction.”

Palmer, who said “I like finals”, added on Chelsea earning the right to be considered the best team on the planet: “It’s a great feeling. Even better because obviously everyone doubted us before the game. To go out there and put a fight on like we did, against a great team, it’s good.”

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA?

Chelsea have invested more big money in the latest transfer window, bringing in the likes of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap, and will enjoy a short break before attention turns to the 2025-26 campaign - which will see Champions League football back on the agenda for them.