Coded messages to FIFA… an escalation that threatens the 2026 World Cup

Tensions are mounting ahead of the World Cup, after a union representing around 2,000 catering workers at the SoFi Stadium in the United States threatened to go on strike, in a move that could disrupt preparations for the upcoming tournament in Los Angeles.

In a statement issued on Monday, the “Unite Here Local 11” union called on FIFA to exclude US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from any role in organising World Cup matches in Los Angeles, warning that ignoring these demands could prompt workers to escalate their action.

The union, which represents chefs and bar staff at the Angelwood Stadium, explained that its members are still working without formal contracts despite the tournament’s imminent start, raising widespread concerns about their rights and working conditions during the global event, according to Sky News.

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The union has presented three key demands to FIFA and the stadium owner, Kronke Sports & Entertainment, namely an official declaration guaranteeing that the Immigration and Customs Service or Border Guard will not be involved in the tournament’s events, alongside safeguarding the jobs of workers under its umbrella and improving the working environment, as well as supporting programmes to provide affordable housing for workers in the hospitality sector.

These moves follow statements made by the acting director of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Todd Lyons, in which he confirmed that the agency would play a “key role” during the World Cup, which the union viewed as a direct threat to the safety of both workers and fans in Los Angeles.

In contrast, FIFA has not yet issued any official comment, and officials at the SoFi Stadium have remained silent, refusing to make any statements regarding the escalating crisis.

The union added that it is also seeking assurances that artificial intelligence technologies will not be relied upon during the tournament, should this lead to a reduction in job opportunities or the elimination of certain roles.

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The union’s demands were not limited to professional matters alone; it linked its actions to broader issues concerning rising housing costs in the Los Angeles area, particularly in Inglewood, calling for support for a workers’ housing fund, restrictions on short-term rentals, and the adoption of tax policies aimed at funding affordable housing and protecting migrant families.

Kurt Petersen, the union’s co-president, said in an official statement: “FIFA and the sponsors will rake in billions of dollars from hosting the event, whilst the vital role played by chefs, workers and stall staff – who form the backbone of the tournament’s success – is being ignored.”

The union confirmed that it had repeatedly attempted to hold meetings with FIFA since Los Angeles was selected as a host city, but all its attempts were met with indifference, as it described it.

Los Angeles is set to host eight World Cup matches at the SoFi Stadium, starting with the United States’ clash against Paraguay on 12 June, amid a tense atmosphere that could cast a shadow over the tournament.