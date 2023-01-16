'We're on the right track' - Club legend Ronaldinho hails Barcelona's Super Cup victory over Real Madrid

- Barca won Super Cup
- First trophy in two years
- Still alive in Europe & domestic competitions
WHAT HAPPENED? Football legend Ronaldinho complemented former club Barcelona for their Super Cup success, congratulating them on the 3-1 win over Clasico rivals Real Madrid. He also noted that the club is back on track to where it needs to be under the tutelage if his former team-mate Xavi.
WHAT THEY SAID: Ronaldinho wished Barcelona well via Twitter, writing: "Congratulations Barcelona for the beautiful result!!! Congratulations to all management and also to my friend Xavi, we are on the right track."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona won their first trophy in nearly two years on Sunday, humbling Real Madrid in the Super Cup final. It was also Xavi's first trophy at the helm, and perhaps a changing of the guard as a younger, more adventurous Barca side outran a leggy Madrid.
IN THREE PHOTOS:Getty ImagesGetty Images
WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The Blaugrana play Ceuta in the Copa Del Rey on Thursday, before taking on Getafe in La Liga on January 22.