Newcomers Caden Clark, Jonathan Gomez and Kevin Paredes will join Ricardo Pepi, Matt Turner and the returning Jordan Morris for the upcoming U.S. men's national team (USMNT) camp.

The USMNT are set to take on Bosnia-Herzegovina on December 18 in Los Angeles, putting an end to the 2021 season with a camp featuring primarily domestic-based players.

The exceptions are Roma star Bryan Reynolds, Internacional midfielder Jonny Cardoso and forward Taylor Booth, who joins from Bayern Munich II.

The USMNT squad

GOALKEEPERS: John Pulskamp (Sporting Kansas City), Gabriel Slonina (Chicago Fire), Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

DEFENDERS: George Bello (Atlanta United), Justin Che (FC Dallas), Jonathan Gomez (Louisville City), Kobi Henry (Orange County SC), Henry Kessler (New England Revolution), Brooks Lennon (Atlanta United), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Kevin Paredes (D.C. United), Bryan Reynolds (Roma), Auston Trusty (Colorado Rapids), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)



MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)

FORWARDS: Taylor Booth (Bayern Munich II), Caden Clark (New York Red Bulls), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)

The big picture

The squad features primarily domestic-based talent, including Clark and Gomez, who are set to join RB Leipzig and Real Sociedad respectively in the coming weeks.

Clark and Gomez are among seven players taking part in their first USMNT camp, which also includes Booth, Henry, Paredes, Pulskamp and Slonina.

The squad does have several players who remain key to the World Cup qualifying push, with veterans like Roldan, Acosta and Zimmerman as well as rising star Pepi, fresh from being named MLS Young Player of the Year.

The return of Morris is particularly notable, as the Seattle Sounders star only recently made his return to the field after an ACL injury.

Article continues below

With this camp, the U.S. will close a successful 2021 that has seen the team lift both the CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup. ThEY also currently sit second in World Cup qualifying, having beaten Mexico and drawn with Jamaica during the last window.

The U.S. are set to return to World Cup qualifying on January 27 as they host El Salvador before visiting Canada three days later and hosting Honduras on February 2 in the penultimate round of qualifiers.

Further reading