Paul Scholes was not impressed with Christian Eriksen's comments after Manchester United crashed out of the Europa League.

Manchester United embarrassed at Sevilla

Eriksen interviewed after defeat

Scholes unhappy with his comments

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils suffered humiliation in the Europa League on Thursday, going out of the tournament 5-2 on aggregate after two error-strewn performances. Eriksen seemed fairly sanguine after the match, telling BT Sport it was simply a bad day at the office for the Red Devils.

"It’s football. Sometimes you have good days and sometimes you have bad days and today was one of the bad days which we did everything we could to try and avoid but sometimes it doesn’t," he said. "Luckily we have a game in four days to get revenge."

WHAT THEY SAID: Scholes was fairly scathing in his assessment of Eriksen after the match. "He looks quite upbeat there, Christian. I have no idea why," he told BT Sport after seeing the interview with the Dane.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manager Erik ten Hag was far more brutal in his assessment of his team, saying the players simply "weren't ready" for the match. The nature of the defeat has left the futures of some players in doubt, particularly Harry Maguire and David De Gea who were part of a defensive horror show at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

WHAT NEXT? Manchester United are back in action on Sunday against Brighton in the semi-finals of the FA Cup at Wembley.