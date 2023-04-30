Chloe Kelly stars as Manchester City keep Women's Super League title hopes alive with comeback win over Reading

England star Chloe Kelly stole the show as Manchester City came from behind to beat Reading 4-1 and keep their Women's Super League title hopes alive.

Kelly gets goal and assist in 4-1 triumph

Shaw, Hemp and Houghton also score

City now three points off leaders Man Utd

TELL ME MORE: The Royals, rooted to the foot of the table after results elsewhere this weekend, took a shock lead inside the first minute as Sanne Troelsgaard capitalised on poor defending to curl a beautiful effort around Ellie Roebuck.

But it didn't take Man City long to respond, with there 15 minutes on the clock when Kelly reacted well to some pinball in the area to level the scores. Less than 10 minutes later, the hosts were ahead when Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw rose highest to head home Alex Greenwood's corner. It was Shaw's 18th league goal of the campaign.

City assumed control of the game from there but couldn't add to their lead, regularly thwarted by Reading centre-back Easther Mayi Kith, who put in an excellent performance. The Royals had a big chance to draw level before the break, too, when City goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck was dispossessed in her own box by Troelsgaard, but the England international recovered well to save.

The pressure from Gareth Taylor's side was relentless after the break, and while they could have - and really should have - netted a few more, it was good work from Kelly again that gave them a more comfortable cushion, setting up Lauren Hemp for a tap in at the far post, before captain Steph Houghton curled in a lovely free-kick from the edge of the box.

THE MVP: With a goal and an assist, Kelly was the stand-out performer on the day. She linked up well with Swedish midfielder Filippa Angeldahl, who regularly caused problems in that inside right channel, and played with so much confidence, such is her form at the moment. The England star has three goals and three assists in her last three league outings.

THE BIG LOSER: It's been a terrible weekend for Reading. Leicester's win over Liverpool on Saturday took the Foxes out of the relegation zone and dropped the Royals into it, with just three games remaining for them after this loss. Given that they play reigning champions Chelsea on the final day, they must get results at home to Aston Villa and away at Tottenham, who are also in the battle to stay up.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Second-placed Man City will visit Liverpool next week as they look to keep the pressure on league leaders Manchester United, who are now three points clear of their city rivals.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐