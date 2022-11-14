Federico Chiesa reflects on ‘endless’ & ‘terrible’ injury recovery after missing 10 months at Juventus

Federico Chiesa is back in action at Juventus, but admits that 10 months out through injury felt “endless” and “terrible” at times.

Euro 2020 winner laid low in January

Suffered knee ligament damage

Now back for Bianconeri and Italy

WHAT HAPPENED? The Italy international, who helped his country to Euro 2020 glory, suffered cruciate ligament damage in January and only returned to the field when seeing 16 minutes off the bench in a Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain on November 2. Chiesa has taken in a further two appearances since then, while also being recalled to the Azzurri fold, and is slowly working his way back to full sharpness after a nightmare run on the fitness front.

WHAT THEY SAID: Chiesa has told Sky Sport Italia of being stuck on the sidelines for so long: “It’s nice to be here and get back to the routine of before. It’s been 10 endless months, in August when it seemed to be there the finish line at every training session I had knee problems. I had to do check-ups, I flew back to Innsbruck, the month of August was really terrible but with strength and tenacity and the people who loved me I got out of it and it took me two months to get back into shape, then coming back with the team and the call with PSG was the closing of a circle.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiesa missed 42 games in total for Juve across all competitions, with the Bianconeri struggling for consistency without him as questions continue to be asked of whether Massimiliano Allegri is the right manager to take them forward.

WHAT NEXT? Having returned to action, and registered a first assist of 2022-23, Chiesa is hoping to rediscover his best form, with the 25-year-old one of the most exciting wingers in European football when performing at the peak of his powers.