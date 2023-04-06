'Chicharito looks sharp!' - LA Galaxy clear Mexico star Javier Hernandez for injury return with El Tri comeback also on track

LA Galaxy coach Gregg Vanney has revealed Chicharito is ready for action after returning from injury, amid reports of a Mexico national team comeback.

Cocca opens the door Mexico comeback

Galaxy boss confirms Chicharito injury return

Could make his 2023 MLS bow against Dynamo

WHAT HAPPENED? Vanney has confirmed that the Mexican forward Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez has fully recovered from a hamstring issue and is ready to return to action against the Houston Dynamo in what would be his first appearance of the 2023 MLS campaign.

This comes after new Mexico national team boss Diego Cocca acknowledged that he has spoken to the Galaxy striker, and suggested that he would be welcomed back to the fold provided he's fit from his injury issues.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to a press conference on Wednesday, Vanney said: "He's ready to go to Houston, now it's just building up his match minutes. He looks sharp, he looks good. [He's] getting repetitions in front of goal now because when you have a hamstring injury you can't do a lot of things in a high intensity and high speed. Now it is just repetitions and getting him ready.

"He'll train full all this week, he's trained partially [in] some of the last sessions," he added. "He's gotten enough under his belt and his fitness level is good, so now it's just getting him back into match fitness."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chicharito's involvement with the national team has diminished after a controversy in 2019 that led to a fallout with former El Tri head coach Gerardo Martino. As a result, the attacker was not called up for World Cup qualifiers, or the Qatar finals, for that matter. He last appeared for El Tri almost three years ago. However, a new cycle is upon the Mexican national team, offering a potential route back for Chicharito.

In many ways, Mexico need the former Manchester United star more than the other way round, given the blunt striking options at Cocca's disposal. His return could provide them with more poise in the attacking third.

DID YOU KNOW? Chicharito is Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer, racking up 52 goals in 109 appearances since making his debut for El Tri back in 2010.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHICHARITO? It has been a difficult start to the season for LA Galaxy. Vanney’s side have largely struggled in their opening five games, recording three draws and two defeats to leave them third from bottom of the Western Conference.

Vanney will count upon his star forward to add some much-need firepower to his side’s attack. Meanwhile, Mexico will play against the USMNT on April 19 in an international friendly.