Chicharito, Moreno return to Mexico national team squad in Martino's first call-up

The Mexico manager has brought in nearly 30 players as he prepares for his first games leading El Tri

Tata Martino is setting up a big tent for the national team, naming 29 players in his first-ever call-up as El Tri manager.

There is room for nearly everyone in contention for a call-up in his squad, with forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez and center back Hector Moreno among the World Cup veterans who could get their first minutes for the national team since playing in in March friendly matches against and .

Notable absences from the team include Carlos Vela, who last week was named Player of the Week after scoring a goal and dishing out two assists in LAFC's win over the , and midfielder Marco Fabian.

Hector Herrera isn't included, but his absence was expected. The midfielder is set to receive his Portuguese passport this month and wants to get the details finalized. His club teammate Jesus "Tecatito" Corona is included in the call-up.

attacker Hirving Lozano and forward Raul Jimenez, both of whom have had standout seasons in Europe, are included in the side as well. Both those players, who younger than players like Chicharito, Moreno and Miguel Layun who took time away from El Tri after the World Cup, were present in each of interim manager Ricardo "Tuca" Ferretti's teams for fall friendly contests as well.

There is a chance for Monterrey midfielder Carlos Rodriguez to make his international debut, but most other players have represented the national team before this camp.

Martino makes his Mexico debut on March 22 against Chile in San Diego and later faces Paraguay on March 26 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Players based in Europe or MLS will fly directly to San Diego to begin camp on March 17 while Liga MX based players will congregate in Mexico City that same day before flying to Southern California that afternoon.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (Standard Liege), Jonathan Orozco (Santos Laguna), Raul Gudino (Chivas)

Article continues below

Defenders: Hector Moreno (Real Sociedad), Diego Reyes ( ), Nestor Araujo (Celta de Vigo), Edson Alvarez (America), Jorge Sanchez (America), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey), Miguel Layun (Monterrey), Cesar Montes (Monterrey), Carlos Salcedo (Tigres), Luis "Chaka" Rodriguez (Tigres)

Midfielders: Andres Guardado ( ), Jonathan dos Santos ( ), Erick Gutierrez (PSV), Roberto Alvarado (Cruz Azul), Carlos Rodriguez (Monterrey), Victor Guzman (Pachuca), Jose Juan "Gallito" Vazquez (Santos Laguna), Isaac Brizuela (Chivas), Luis Montes (Leon)

Forwards: Diego Lainez (Real Betis), Hirving Lozano (PSV), Raul Jimenez (Wolves), Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez (West Ham United), Jesus Corona (Porto), Rodolfo Pizarro (Monterrey), Alexis Vega (Chivas)