Csaba Laszlo: Chennaiyin will play high intensity football this season

Chennaiyin should have ended the contest against Jamshedpur in the first half itself, according to head coach Csaba Laszlo...

The match between Jamshedpur and Chennaiyin on Tuesday produced high-intensity action as first-half goals from Anirudh Thapa and Isma Goncalves secured a win for the Machans at the Tilak Maidan.

Anirudh Thapa, the first Indian to score in the ISL this season, hit the net in less than 60 seconds after kick-off and his team doubled their lead from a Goncalves spot-kick. Nerijus Valskis scored the only goal for the Men of Steel.

Chennaiyin looked good for a win throughout the game and have started their season on a positive note under new head coach Csaba Laszlo.

More teams

Even though all the clubs in the ISL had a brief pre-season camp, Laszlo did not hesitate to employ an attack-minded approach. After the game, the 56-year-old said that Chennaiyin will play high-intensity football this season.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

"I also have my stuff and my knowledge about football, I want even more intensity because it is just the beginning, it is important to use your knowledge and your head and this was also important for me to come with my stuff. In Indian football, we need knowledge from the staff members," he said.

The manager said he expected more from Lallianzuala Chhangte who created plenty of chances in front of goal but failed to convert. He also mentioned that the club with fewer injuries and COVID-19 cases will have an upper hand during the ongoing season amid a pandemic.

"In the first half, I think we had to finish our chances. Chhangte and even Isma had a big chance each. To be safe you have to score the goals (finish the chances). At the end of the game I'm happy because the boys did a great job," he said.

"I think the team with fewer injuries and COVID-19 cases will be luckier. But generally, for the three points, we have to fight, have to show desire. We have to play as a team," he added.