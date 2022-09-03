Explained: Why did VAR controversially cancel West Ham's late equaliser against Chelsea?

- Mendy struck by Bowen's cleat as he tried to clear
- Goalkeeper stayed down as Maxwel Cornet put ball in net
- David Moyes furious with overturned equaliser
WHAT HAPPENED? West Ham were controversially denied a point at Stamford Bridge when Maxwel Cornet's late strike was called off. Referees deemed that Bowen had fouled Mendy in the build-up - but the Hammers strongly disagreed. The Blues held on to win 2-1.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea were spared another disappointing result after their mid-week defeat against Southampton. They trailed 1-0 to West Ham but turned things around through Ben Chilwell and Kai Havertz.
STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:
DID YOU KNOW? Moyes has still never won a match at Stamford Bridge in his managerial career.
WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues begin their Champions League campaign on Tuesday against Dinamo Zagreb.