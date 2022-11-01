Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb UCL match on TV and stream the game live online in the UK, US and India

Chelsea will end their 2022-23 Champions League group stage campaign with what can be considered as a dead rubber against Dinamo Zagreb at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. The Blues are already through to the knockout rounds as the winners of Group E but will hope to defeat Dinamo Zagreb who managed to win the reverse fixture.

Since that opener, the Blues have remained unbeaten to ensure qualification as the top team from Group E. AC Milan can match Chelsea's points tally on the final matchday if the Blues lose all three points, but the Premier League team's better head-to-head record against the Italian champions means they get the better ticket to the next round.

Dinamo, who are comfortably atop their domestic league standings, have failed to win since their opening round victory at home against the Blues.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb date & kick-off time

Game: Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb Date: November 2, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 1:30am IST (Nov 3) Venue: Stamford Bridge

How to watch Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be streamed live on Paramount+.

BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate will show the game between Chelsea and Dinamo Zagreb in the UK and it can also be streamed live online via the BT Player.

Fans in India can catch Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb on the Sony Sports Network.

Chelsea squad and team news

Graham Potter will miss the services of Wesley Fofana, Reece James and N'Golo Kante who have been long-term absentees at Chelsea.

The former Brighton boss also confirmed that Kalidou Koulibaly is fit and ready to play against Dinamo Zagreb. He added that Kepa Arrizabalaga and Mateo Kovacic are close to full recovery from their injuries.

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Silva, Cucurella; Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Zakaria; Ziyech, Pulisic; Broja.

Position Players Goalkeepers Bettinelli, Mendy Defenders Silva, Chalobah, Chilwell, James, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Cucurella Midfielders Jorginho, Kovačić, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Mount, Chukwuemeka, Zakaria Forwards Pulisic, Sterling, Ziyech, Havertz, Broja, Aubameyang

Dinamo Zagreb squad & team news

Dinamo Zagreb will be without two of their centre-backs Josip Sutalo and Bosko Sutalo who have both been sidelined due to injuries.

Robert Ljubicic who was suspended for their previous league game, should return for European action against Chelsea.

Dinamo Zagreb XI: Livakovic; Ristovski, Peric, J. Sutalo; Moharrami, Ademi, Misic, Ivanusec, Ljubicic; Orsic, Petkovic