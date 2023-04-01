Can Chelsea build some momentum in this current season?

Graham Potter's Chelsea return to Premier League action against Unai Emery's Aston Villa in a bid to put their season back on track and build some momentum.

Chelsea come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Sean Dyche's Everton after going ahead twice in the game. The Blues have found a good run of results being unbeaten in their last four games in the league. Chelsea's home record this season isn't the best, with the blues winning just six of their 13 games at home this season.

Emery's Aston Villa won their previous game against Bournemouth with a scoreline of 3-0 and come into this fixture on the back of a four game unbeaten streak themselves. Emery has revitalized the Villains with only Arsenal and Manchester City picking up more points than them in 2023.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa confirmed lineups

Chelsea XI (3-4-2-1): Kepa; Loftus-Cheek, Koulibaly, Cucurella; James, Enzo, Kovacic, Chilwell; Havertz, Mudryk; Felix

Aston Villa XI (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; Kamara, Douglas Luiz; McGinn, Buendia, Ramsey; Watkins

Chelsea vs Aston Villa LIVE updates

Chelsea's upcoming fixtures

Chelsea will face Liverpool and Wolves in the Premier League in their next two games before returning to Champions League action against the holders Real Madrid on 8th April. They will then face Potter's former club, Brighton, before the second leg with Real Madrid.