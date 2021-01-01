Chelsea begin Tuchel tenure with record-breaking passing performance against Wolves

The Blues had a bulk of the possession on the day, setting a club and division record, but could not break through as the game ended goalless

's first match under Thomas Tuchel was a record-breaking one, as the Blues dominated the ball in Wednesday's match against .

Tuchel was confirmed as Chelsea manager on Tuesday, shortly after the Blues made the decision to part ways with Frank Lampard.

Lampard's tenure ended after just one-and-a-half years, with the former Chelsea midfielder following Maurizio Sarri, the man he replaced, in departing following less than two seasons in charge.

In Lampard's place has come Tuchel, who took charge of his first game on Wednesday against Wolves at Stamford Bridge.

The match finished 0-0, with Chelsea snagging only one point from Tuchel's first game in charge of the club.

Tuchel admitted before the match that the last few days have been "surreal" while promising attacking football.

His first line-up included a few surprises, with Callum Hudson-Odoi deployed as a wingback in one of Tuchel's tactical switches from his predecessor.

Although Tuchel's Chelsea were scoreless on the day, the Blues were dominant on the ball.

Chelsea completed a total of 433 passes in the opening half, their most in the first half of a Premier League since at least 2003-04.

In addition, those 433 total passes were the most by a Tuchel team in the first half of a top-flight game since May 2016, when completed 503 passes against Koln.

By the final whistle, Chelsea completed 820 passes and recorded 78.9 per cent possession - both the highest totals by a team in their manager’s first Premier League game in charge since data started being recorded.

Tuchel was previously in charge of , having led the powerhouses to the final last season. However, he was dismissed by the club in December and replaced by former manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Prior to his time with PSG and Dortmund, Tuchel oversaw from 2009 to 2014.

With Wednesday's draw, Chelsea are eighth in the Premier League on 30 points after 20 games. The Blues are five points behind fourth-place West Ham, having played the same amount of games as their London rivals.

Tuchel's Chelsea will be back on Sunday against before facing off with Tottenham next week in a clash of top-four hopefuls.