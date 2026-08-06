Chelsea tickets: ticket prices, package deals, membership & season ticket information

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How to buy Chelsea 2026/27 tickets: Premier League fixtures, prices & Champions League information

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Check out how you could watch Chelsea in live action this season

Chelsea enter 2026/27 under new manager Xabi Alonso, brought in after a chaotic season saw Enzo Maresca sacked, Liam Rosenior last barely three months, and the club finish a disappointing 10th with no European football to show for it this term. 

GOAL has everything you need to grab tickets at Stamford Bridge.

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Chelsea's full 2026/27 Premier League fixture list

Date & TimeFixtureVenueCompetitionTickets
Mon 24 Aug 2026, 20:00Fulham vs ChelseaCraven Cottage (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sun 30 Aug 2026, 14:00Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove AlbionStamford Bridge (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sun 6 Sep 2026, 16:30Arsenal vs ChelseaEmirates Stadium (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 12 Sep 2026, 15:00Chelsea vs Hull CityStamford Bridge (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Fri 18 Sep 2026, 20:00Brentford vs ChelseaGtech Community Stadium (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 10 Oct 2026, 15:00Chelsea vs BournemouthStamford Bridge (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 17 Oct 2026, 15:00Everton vs ChelseaHill Dickinson Stadium (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 24 Oct 2026, 15:00Chelsea vs Tottenham HotspurStamford Bridge (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 31 Oct 2026, 16:00Chelsea vs Manchester UnitedStamford Bridge (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 7 Nov 2026, 15:00Sunderland vs ChelseaStadium of Light (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 21 Nov 2026, 15:00Chelsea vs Leeds UnitedStamford Bridge (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 28 Nov 2026, 15:00Nottingham Forest vs ChelseaThe City Ground (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Wed 2 Dec 2026, 20:00Chelsea vs Crystal PalaceStamford Bridge (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 5 Dec 2026, 15:00Chelsea vs LiverpoolStamford Bridge (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 12 Dec 2026, 15:00Manchester City vs ChelseaEtihad Stadium (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 19 Dec 2026, 15:00Chelsea vs Aston VillaStamford Bridge (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 26 Dec 2026, 15:00Coventry City vs ChelseaCoventry Building Society Arena (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Wed 30 Dec 2026, 20:00Ipswich Town vs ChelseaPortman Road (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 2 Jan 2027, 15:00Chelsea vs Newcastle UnitedStamford Bridge (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Wed 6 Jan 2027, 20:00Crystal Palace vs ChelseaSelhurst Park (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 16 Jan 2027, 15:00Chelsea vs SunderlandStamford Bridge (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 23 Jan 2027, 15:00Leeds United vs ChelseaElland Road (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 30 Jan 2027, 15:00Chelsea vs Nottingham ForestStamford Bridge (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 6 Feb 2027, 15:00Manchester United vs ChelseaOld Trafford (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Wed 10 Feb 2027, 20:00Newcastle United vs ChelseaSt James' Park (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 20 Feb 2027, 15:00Chelsea vs Ipswich TownStamford Bridge (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 27 Feb 2027, 15:00Aston Villa vs ChelseaVilla Park (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Wed 3 Mar 2027, 20:00Chelsea vs Coventry CityStamford Bridge (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 13 Mar 2027, 15:00Chelsea vs ArsenalStamford Bridge (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 20 Mar 2027, 16:00Hull City vs ChelseaMKM Stadium (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 10 Apr 2027, 15:00Chelsea vs FulhamStamford Bridge (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 17 Apr 2027, 15:00Brighton and Hove Albion vs ChelseaAmerican Express Stadium (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 24 Apr 2027, 15:00Chelsea vs Manchester CityStamford Bridge (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 1 May 2027, 15:00Liverpool vs ChelseaAnfield (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 8 May 2027, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs ChelseaTottenham Hotspur Stadium (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 15 May 2027, 15:00Chelsea vs EvertonStamford Bridge (Home)Premier LeagueTickets
Sun 23 May 2027, 15:00Bournemouth vs ChelseaVitality Stadium (Away)Premier LeagueTickets
Sun 30 May 2027, 16:00Chelsea vs BrentfordStamford Bridge (Home)Premier LeagueTickets

How to buy Chelsea tickets?

Tickets are sold through the club's official ticket portal, with priority typically given to members and season ticket holders before any wider release. 

Demand is especially high for London derbies against Arsenal and Tottenham, plus visits from Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United. 

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If official tickets are sold out, secondary platforms such as StubHub offer an alternative route to Stamford Bridge.

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How much are Chelsea tickets?

Prices vary significantly by opponent and seat location, with the marquee fixtures listed above carrying the highest premiums. 

Season ticket and match-by-match pricing for 2026/27 should be confirmed directly on Chelsea's official site, as rates are reviewed each summer.

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What to know about Stamford Bridge?

Chelsea have played at Stamford Bridge since the club's founding in 1905, making it one of the oldest grounds still in use in English football. 

The stadium holds just over 40,000 fans, considerably smaller than most of Chelsea's title rivals, and its tight, compact bowl is often credited with producing one of the more intense atmospheres in the Premier League on European nights. 

Long-running plans to redevelop or replace the ground have been discussed under the club's current ownership, but no firm timeline has been confirmed, and Stamford Bridge remains Chelsea's home for the 2026/27 season.

Frequently asked questions

Due to high demand, it won’t be easy to get your hands on tickets for Chelsea’s Premier League matches, with only a finite pool of seats available for each game. Unsurprisingly, that can lead many fans to head to resale sites such as StubHub or Viagogo in their efforts to purchase match tickets. The best way to obtain Chelsea tickets is to ensure you have a club membership and then plan in advance which matches you’d prefer to go to by checking the list of games on the club site’s ticket section. You also may find it easier to book seats for midweek European matches or domestic cup competitions.

The best way to buy cheap Chelsea tickets is to firstly go to the club’s official site and then look for available tickets in the cheaper stands/sections of Stamford Bridge. You will almost definitely need to be signed up as a club member though. Second-hand resale sites such as StubHub may also offer cheap tickets at short notice, with prices likely to be at their lowest the closer to the game you get. 

Yes, you can choose from the classic stadium tour, the museum and stadium tour, or even a VIP private tour with a two-course meal. Tours are generally available daily, except on match days and the day before a home match. A standard tour, including entry to the Chelsea FC Museum, costs £32.00 for adults and £24.00 for concessions (students, seniors, and disabled visitors) when pre-booked.

Unlike most other Premier League clubs, you do not have to be a member to purchase tickets to watch the Blues at Stamford Bridge. However, members are given priority in booking tickets and also enjoy lower prices than non-members, making it worth the while to invest in a membership if you hope to attend more than one match. There are several brackets of memberships, ranging from adult options through those for juniors. Each come with additional perks and privileges depending on the membership purchased.

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