Chelsea have held talks with Ruben Amorim in a bid to appoint their next manager after Graham Potter was sacked earlier in April.

Chelsea meet with Sporting's Amorim

Also linked with Nagelsmann and Enrique

But Blues won't rush decision

WHAT HAPPENED? With Frank Lampard in the dugout on an interim basis until the end of the season, Chelsea are making moves in their efforts to find a long-term replacement for Graham Potter, who was dismissed at the beginning of April following a dismal run of form in 2023. The Guardian report that the Blues have since held talks with Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim, who sits on a shortlist of at least four candidates.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Immediately following Potter's sacking, Chelsea were quickly linked to the likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique, the former being dismissed from Bayern Munich in surprise circumstances recently. Enrique has been out of work since leaving the Spanish national team after the 2022 World Cup, but the report states that Chelsea will use time to make a 'considered decision'.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It is claimed that co-owner Behdad Eghbali is an admirer of Nagelsmann, whose representatives have been reached out to, while the club has also held early discussions with Enrique. As well as the main three, Chelsea are also keeping tabs on Xabi Alonso, Oliver Glasner and former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The immediate concern for Chelsea is hoping Lampard can improve results on the pitch, having lost his first two games since returning as manager.