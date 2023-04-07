Chelsea takeover funds worth £2.34bn STILL yet to reach Ukraine - almost a year after Roman Abramovich sale

Financial support was pledged to Ukraine after Roman Abramovich left Chelsea but is yet to arrive almost a year on from the club's sale.

WHAT HAPPENED? Abramovich sold Chelsea in May 2022 to a consortium led by Todd Boehly in a deal worth £4.25 billion ($5.2bn). As part of the takeover, £2.34 billion was due to be sent to Ukraine to provide aid amid the war with Russia. Yet the funds are still yet to arrive almost a year after Chelsea's sale, according to the Daily Mail.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former Unicef UK chief executive, Mike Penrose, offered an update on the current situation to Bloomberg. "We're ready to go and we're just waiting for approval. There are complexities and delays based around political approval both between the UK and the EU and within the UK," he said. "We aren't going to make any decisions until we know the money's coming. We don't want to end up with a charity but no money."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The funds remain frozen in a UK account and it remains to be seen when the aid will finally arrive in Ukraine. MP Leo Docherty claimed back in November 2022 that "adminstrative work" was being done to release the funds but little progress appears to have been made.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea are set to host a charity match in August to raise funds for Ukraine. The game will take place at Stamford Bridge in August and feature Ukraine stars such as Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk and Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues begin life under caretaker manager Frank Lampard away to Wolves on Saturday in the Premier League.