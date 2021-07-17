Chelsea striker Giroud completes €2m AC Milan move

The 34-year-old striker leaves the Premier League after nine years in England's top flight and will wear the No.9 shirt for his new club

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud has completed a €2 million move to AC Milan, both clubs have confirmed.

The 34-year-old will wear the No.9 shirt for the Rossoneri and is understood to have signed a two-year contract with the Serie A club, with Giroud having completed his medical on Friday.

The move signals the end of the forward's spell at Stamford Bridge, where he made 119 appearances in all competitions over a four-year period.

Why has Giroud left Chelsea?

The Frenchman was held in high regard by the club and their supporters although he struggled for game time during the 2020-21 campaign, with the decision ultimately made for him to leave.

The former Arsenal striker had actually seen his contract extended by a year to 2022, although Milan, who have been keen on signing him for a while now, have completed a deal for an initial €1 million, with a further €1m due next year.

In total, the World Cup winner made 119 appearances for the Blues in all competitions, scoring 39 goals. He won three trophies with his former club, including the FA Cup, Champions League and Europa League.

Giroud's exit to Milan signals the end of his time in England, where he spent the last nine years of his career, having joined Arsenal from Montpellier back in 2012.

Giroud says goodbye to Chelsea fans

In a farewell message to Chelsea and their supporters posted on his official Twitter account, Giroud wrote: "To all the Blues, to my teammates, to all my coaches, to the whole club, a huge thank you for these special moments.

"I'm starting a new journey with a light and happy heart. Our victories in FA Cup, Europa League and Champions league have been magnificent. Love Oli G."

Where will Giroud fit in at AC Milan?

Giroud will add experience and quality to Milan's squad for the 2021-22 campaign, with Stefano Pioli's side already boasting the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Rafael Leao in attack.

He has also been handed the No.9 shirt by his new club, which has not always been a good omen for Milan strikers of the past.

Indeed, the likes of Mario Mandzukic, Krzysztof Piatek, Gonzalo Higuain, Andre Silva, Alessandro Matri, Fernando Torres, Luiz Adriano and Alexandre Pato have all struggled to hit top form wearing the same shirt number in the past.

