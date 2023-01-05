Chelsea star Sterling limps off injured against former club Man City

Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling went off injured just six minutes into his side's Premier League match against Manchester City on Thursday.

  • Sterling off after six minutes
  • Winger clashed with Gundogan
  • Tried to continue but was taken off

WHAT HAPPENED? The winger went down in a challenge with City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and tried to continue, but coach Graham Potter opted to take him off, sending Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to replace him.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The loss of Sterling will come as a big blow for the Stamford Bridge side, who were already without the likes of Reece James, Wesley Fofana, N'Golo Kante and Armando Broja, among others.

WHAT NEXT FOR STERLING? The Blues will be hoping that Sterling's injury is not severe as they will want him fit for their next match - against the same opposition in the FA Cup on Sunday.

