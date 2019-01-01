Chelsea set English record for victories in Europe with Europa League triumph over Slavia

The Blues have dropped failed to win just once in their Europa League campaign this season and have already set a record in the process

have booked their place in the semi-finals and in the process, set a new record for English teams in Europe.

A Pedro brace, along with an Olivier Giroud tally and an own goal from Simon Deli were enough to see the Blues through at Stamford Bridge.

Slavia Prague did make the tie more interesting with a pair of second half goals, but Chelsea came away with the 4-3 win in the second leg and advanced 5-3 on aggregate.

The victory continued a run of dominance for the Blues this season in the Europa League, which has seen Maurizio Sarri’s side boast a near-perfect record in the competition.

Chelsea have won all but one contest in the Europa League this season – a 2-2 draw with Vidi at the end of the group stage with the Blues place already decided.

The other 11 games through group and knockout stages have all been victories for Chelsea, which is a new record for any English club in European competition in a single season.

The Blues will have the opportunity to improve on that mark, as they face in the semi-finals.

But while Chelsea have set a new mark for English success this season, they are certainly not the only Premier League side who are enjoying their time on the continent this term.

11 - Chelsea are the first English side to win 11 major European games in a single season. Victorious. pic.twitter.com/EJzHBF4fHV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 18, 2019

The Blues were joined in the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday by London rivals , who advanced with a 1-0 victory over , 3-0 on aggregate.

The Gunners will face in the other semi-final, setting up the possibility of an all-London final in Baku on May 29.

Things have gone as well for the Premier League in the , with both and making the semi-final.

The Reds will square off with in one semi-final while Spurs face in the other, leaving open the chance that all four teams in Champions League and Europa League finals hail from the English top-flight.

Four English teams in the semi-final of Europe’s top continental competitions is not something that has happened since the 1983-84 season, which saw Liverpool make the semi-finals of the European Cup, Tottenham and do the same in the UEFA Cup as well as in the Cup Winners Cup.

That season saw the Reds take home both the European Cup, as well as the English First Division, while Spurs came away triumphant in the UEFA Cup. The Red Devils lost to in the semi-final.