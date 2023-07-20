Huge blow! Chelsea's Sam Kerr ruled out of Australia's first two games of the Women's World Cup through injury

The Matildas will have to cope without talismanic captain Sam Kerr for their opening two matches of the competition.

Sam Kerr picks up injury

Will miss first two matches

Huge blow for Australia

WHAT HAPPENED? Tournament co-hosts Australia have confirmed Kerr will miss the first two games of the tournament after picking up a calf problem during training. The Chelsea forward will miss Australia's opener against Ireland on Thursday and their second group game against Nigeria.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The news is a huge blow to the Matildas as Kerr is a vital player for the national team. The Chelsea forward headed into the tournament after helping the Blues to a league and cup double in 2022-23, and the Matildas will be hoping she can return to fitness in time for their final group game.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "Sam Kerr is unavailable tonight after she picked up a calf injury at training on MD-1. Sam will be unavailable for the next two matches with the Matildas Medical Team to re-assess her following our second group stage match," read a statement from the national team.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Kerr has posted an update on social media and is looking forward to getting back to action.

"Unfortunately I sustained a calf injury yesterday in training. I wanted to share this with everyone so there is no distraction from us doing what we came here to achieve," she wrote on Instagram. "Of course I would have loved to have been out there tonight but I can't wait to be part of this amazing journey which starts now."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Australia open up their tournament against Ireland and then face Nigeria in a week's time. The Matildas finish off their group campaign against Canada on July 31.