Huge blow! Chelsea's Sam Kerr ruled out of Australia's first two games of the Women's World Cup through injury

WHAT HAPPENED? Tournament co-hosts Australia have confirmed Kerr will miss the first two games of the tournament after picking up a calf problem during training. The Chelsea forward will miss Australia's opener against Ireland on Thursday and their second group game against Nigeria.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The news is a huge blow to the Matildas as Kerr is a vital player for the national team. The Chelsea forward headed into the tournament after helping the Blues to a league and cup double in 2022-23, and the Matildas will be hoping she can return to fitness in time for their final group game.
WHAT THEY SAID?: "Sam Kerr is unavailable tonight after she picked up a calf injury at training on MD-1. Sam will be unavailable for the next two matches with the Matildas Medical Team to re-assess her following our second group stage match," read a statement from the national team.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Kerr has posted an update on social media and is looking forward to getting back to action.
"Unfortunately I sustained a calf injury yesterday in training. I wanted to share this with everyone so there is no distraction from us doing what we came here to achieve," she wrote on Instagram. "Of course I would have loved to have been out there tonight but I can't wait to be part of this amazing journey which starts now."
WHAT NEXT? Australia open up their tournament against Ireland and then face Nigeria in a week's time. The Matildas finish off their group campaign against Canada on July 31.