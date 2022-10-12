Chelsea all time top scorers: Frank Lampard tops the list

Chelsea are one of the most successful English clubs in the 21st century and have produced several deadly goal-scorers in their history.
The two-time Champions League winners have had the likes of Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba and Eden Hazard in their ranks among many other illustrious names.
But who were the greatest goal scorers to have donned the distinguished blue jersey?
Lampard is the leader of the Chelsea goalscoring charts, having found the back of the net 211 times during his 648 appearances for the club. Playing as a midfielder, he bagged the Chelsea player of the year award three times, while also winning the 2008 UEFA Midfielder of the Year award.The Sun
The second player on the illustrious list is another England international in Bobby Tambling. The striker was Chelsea's leading attacker for five seasons in the 1960s and was a deadly player in front of goal. He once scored five goals in a 6-2 win against Aston Villa, which is still a record for the most goals scored in a match by a Blues player.
Kerry Dixon is third on Chelsea’s all-time top-scorers list. Dixon had an amazing club career, winning the second division twice and featuring for the Blues 420 times, scoring 193 goals.
Fan favourite Didier Drogba occupies fourth place with 164 goals and it will be his strike in the Champions League final in 2012 that will not be easily forgotten.
Hazard is another player on the list who remains in the hearts of Chelsea’s fans. The Belgium international eventually left Stamford Bridge to join Real Madrid for a whopping amount of €150 million, but before that he was considered one of the greatest players to have grazed the Stamford Bridge pitch. Hazard scored 110 goals for Chelsea and was a deadly attacker in front of goal. His brilliant goal against Tottenham Hotspur is still considered one of the greatest Premier League goals.Getty Images
John Terry was another Chelsea captain who - perhaps somewhat surprisingly - features on this illustrious list. The central defender amassed 67 goals for the club while also winning the UEFA Defender of the Year Award in 2005, 2008, and 2009. The Chelsea legend also captured the 2005 PFA Player of the Year before hanging up his boots in the summer of 2018.
Chelsea's top 20 goal scorers of all time
|Position
|Player
|Goals
|Matches
|Years
1
Frank Lampard
211
648
2001-2014
2
Bobby Tambling
202
370
1959-1970
3
Kerry Dixon
193
420
1983-1992
4
Didier Drogba
164
381
2004-2012, 2014-2015
5
Roy Bentley
150
367
1948-1956
=5
Peter Osgoord
150
380
1964-1974, 1978-1979
7
Jimmy Greaves
132
169
1957-1961
8
George Mills
125
239
1929-1943
9
Eden Hazard
110
352
2012-2019
10
George Hilsdon
108
150
1906-1912
11
Barry Bridges
93
205
1958-1966
12
Tommy Baldwin
92
239
1966-1974
13
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
87
177
2000-2004
14
Hughie Gallacher
81
144
1930-1934
15
Bob Whittingham
80
129
1909-1920
=15
Gianfranco Zola
80
311
1996-2003
17
Eidur Gudjohnsen
78
263
2000-2006
18
Dennis Wise
76
445
1990-2001
19
Ron Tindall
69
174
1955-1961
20
John Terry
67
717
1998-2017