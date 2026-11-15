Chelsea revive interest in Barcelona outcast Jules Kounde! Xabi Alonso eyes France star as Malo Gusto replacement ahead of January window

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Chelsea are reportedly ready to reignite their long-standing interest in Barcelona defender Jules Kounde as the January transfer window approaches. With Xabi Alonso at the helm, the Blues are searching for defensive reinforcements and see the Frenchman as the ideal candidate to bolster their backline.

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Alonso targets defensive reinforcements

According to TEAMtalk, the West London club are expected to be active participants in the winter market, with a specific focus on the right-back position. Rumours are gaining momentum that Malo Gusto could be heading for the Stamford Bridge exit door in the coming months, forcing the Chelsea hierarchy to identify high-quality alternatives.

Kounde is currently navigating one of his most challenging periods since swapping Sevilla for Catalonia in the summer of 2022. The defender has been sidelined since October 18, and although there were initial hopes he might return for the high-profile Clasico later that month, he remained unavailable. He is now focused on making his comeback following the current international break.

Gusto facing uncertain London future

Gusto's situation at Chelsea has become increasingly complicated following a noticeable drop in his involvement under the current regime. The emergence of Marco Palestra and the rapid development of Josh Acheampong have seen Gusto fall down the pecking order. This lack of regular minutes has reportedly left the player open to a move away from the capital, with several Premier League rivals monitoring his availability ahead of the January window.

Manchester City, now managed by former Blues coach Enzo Maresca, are thought to be among the interested parties, alongside Liverpool and Tottenham. Since arriving at Stamford Bridge from Lyon in January 2023 - a spell that has seen him lift both the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup - Gusto has been restricted to just 487 minutes across 10 appearances in all competitions this season, registering a single assist.

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A long-standing transfer saga

Chelsea's pursuit of Kounde is far from a new development, as the club famously missed out on his signature during the 2022 summer window. On that occasion, the player opted to reject a move to the Premier League in favour of joining Barcelona's ambitious project. Throughout his time in Spain, he has frequently resisted attempts to move him on, often choosing to work harder to reclaim his place in the starting eleven whenever his form has dipped.

Kounde has made just eight appearances across all competitions for Barcelona this season, chipping in with one goal and one assist. The Frenchman has struggled to cement a regular place in the starting XI, finding himself down the pecking order behind both Eric Garcia and Xavi Espart.

Kounde's trophy-laden spell at Camp Nou

Overall, Kounde has racked up 196 appearances in a Barcelona shirt, registering 11 goals and 23 assists. During his spell in Catalonia, the defender has enjoyed significant domestic success, lifting three La Liga titles, three Supercopa de Espana crowns and one Copa del Rey trophy.