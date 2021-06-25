Chelsea step up pre-season plans with return date confirmed and Ireland camp booked

The Blues are deep into their preparations for the 2021-22 campaign, as their star players aim for glory at various international tournaments

Chelsea are back in training at Cobham on July 5 and have a camp in Ireland booked - and they are in talks to play against local teams.

The Blues will bring back a host of loanees and academy players to train under Thomas Tuchel to bolster the numbers, with other stars returning on July 6 in a staggered approach.

Chelsea have more players than any other Premier League club at Euro 2020, ahead of further high profile pre-season games against Tottenham and Arsenal in August.

Who could get a shot at training under Tuchel?

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is among the players who will return to Cobham to initially train under Tuchel after his loan spell at Fulham.

Other players from the loan group like Tiemoue Bakayoko, Marc Guehi and Armando Broja are also returning to the sessions and seeing where their future lies under the coach.

Bakayoko's future at Chelsea is in doubt as interest from major clubs continues. AC Milan have earmarked him as a serious target, as have French outfit Nice.

Former Swansea City loanee Guehi's future is in doubt with just a year left on his current contract, but the Blues have some security through an option to extend his deal for another year.

Broja will likely renew his deal at Stamford Bridge after an excellent season on loan at Vitesse. Despite Billy Gilmour's possible loan move to Norwich, Ethan Ampadu and Conor Gallagher could also look at moves given the lack of assurance of significant game time.

Several stars from the academy will also get a chance to earn a spot, like Dujon Sterling who has impressed Tuchel with his attitude after coming back from injury.

Chelsea transfer update

PSG have moved ahead in the race to sign Achraf Hakimi from Internazionale.

Chelsea's attempt to swap Marcos Alonso and Davide Zappacosta with cash for Hakimi has not helped them stay ahead of the French giants, who seem willing to pay more without offering any spares.

Both Tottenham's Harry Kane and Dortmund's Erling Haaland remain targets, but the fees being quoted would force Chelsea to break the Premier League transfer record.

Some insiders close to the situation have described the desire to sign a world-class striker as "complicated".

Meanwhile, Chelsea may move to sign a central defender later in the transfer window should their talks over new contracts for Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen collapse. Chelsea also want to renew the contract of Tino Livramento despite interest from Milan and Aston Villa, among others.

