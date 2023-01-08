Chelsea post lowest expected goals total in last FIVE seasons across all competitions during Man City humbling

Chelsea's drab performance in the 4-0 thumping against Manchester City on Sunday saw them record their lowest expected goals total in five seasons.

Chelsea soundly beaten by City

Blues generated just 0.09 xG at Etihad

Tally is club's worst in five years

WHAT HAPPENED? City had no trouble finding the net in the absence of top scorer Erling Haaland and midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne, as two from Riyad Mahrez and one each from Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez sealed a comfortable 4-0 victory. As per The xG Philosophy, Chelsea's misery was compounded as they recorded just 0.09 xG - a measure of the quality of the team's chances calculated by a variety of factors - which is reportedly their lowest total in the last five seasons across all competitions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The stats reinforce another disappointing afternoon in front of goal for Graham Potter's side, who lacked any real impetus as City cruised through to the FA Cup fourth round. The result mounts the pressure on the Blues boss, who had to deal with chants for former manager Thomas Tuchel from his own fans at the Etihad Stadium.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues will look to bounce back when they face West London rivals Fulham in the league on Thursday, needing nothing less than three points to keep their faint top-four hopes alive.