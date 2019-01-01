Chelsea offer Matildas star Kerr massive contract

The Aussie could soon be playing club football in England

Australian striker Sam Kerr has reportedly been offered a $1 million deal to join English side .

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Matildas captain is weighing up the offer having most recently played for Perth Glory in and Chicago Red Stars in the United States.

Kerr was made a marquee player in the W-League for Glory last season with Football Federation Australia boss David Gallop stressing her important to the competition.

"She’s important to Australian football and the women’s game,” Gallop told The Daily Telegraph.

“We will definitely sit down with her after the World Cup and discuss where she sees herself next.

"Her spot at Perth Glory and in the W-League is a tremendous thing for the club, the competition and the sport.

“We appreciate that playing for a big club overseas would be wonderful for her, too.”

The 25-year-old has previously attracted attention from European clubs with the Australian turning down both and Chelsea last year in favour of playing her in Perth.

"Honestly, the thing that eliminated every club other than Glory was the fact I feel most comfortable at home," Kerr told Fairfax Media at the time.

"I play my best football when I'm at home.

"I'm a fan, so it doesn't really mean anything to me (the Barcelona offer).

"I was honestly leaning more towards Chelsea, when I was thinking of those two, just based off what fit me best."

Kerr is currently starring at the Women's World Cup where she scored four goals in a single group game against .

Chelsea finished the most recent Super League season in third and are coached by Emma Hayes.