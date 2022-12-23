Chelsea-linked Moukoko delivers fiery reaction to Borussia Dortmund contract stand-off rumours

Youssoufa Moukoko has delivered his “shocked” response to suggestions that his wage demands have led to a contract stand-off at Borussia Dortmund.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 18-year-old forward, who is the youngest player ever to appear in the Bundesliga and Champions League, is only tied to terms in Germany through to next summer. Dortmund are eager to put an extension in place, amid talk of Premier League giants Chelsea expressing interest in the talented teenager, but it has been reported that an agreement is proving hard to reach.

WHAT THEY SAID: Moukoko has refuted claims that he is holding BVB to ransom, saying in a fiery post on social media: "Please don't believe everything that's been written in the papers. I won't let myself be pressured into a decision about my future. I will never accept such a lie about me. My full focus is on the second half of the season with Borussia Dortmund. No player is bigger than the club and I will never be bigger than the club, just a small part of it. It's really sad that something like that is invented just to paint you fans a wrong picture about me. I am really shocked by this story."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Moukoko has made 59 appearances for Dortmund, with 11 goals recorded across those outings, while also earning two senior caps for Germany – becoming the youngest player to represent them at a World Cup finals when coming on as a substitute against Japan at Qatar 2022.

WHAT NEXT? Dortmund are hoping that a deal can still be done for Moukoko, but admiring glances will continue to be shot in his direction from elsewhere for as long as the paperwork remains unsigned at Signal Iduna Park.