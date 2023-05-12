Chelsea have a left-back crisis! Frank Lampard confirms injuries to Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella as Blues’ woes continue

Chelsea are facing a left-back crisis, with Frank Lampard confirming that Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella are nursing injuries.

WHAT HAPPENED? England international Chilwell was replaced 15 minutes from the end of the Blues’ 3-1 victory over Bournemouth last time out, with club captain Cesar Azpilicueta introduced in his place. The veteran Spanish defender may have to provide cover once again in a home date with Nottingham Forest on Saturday as Lampard finds himself alarmingly short on senior full-backs.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Blues boss told reporters when delivering the latest fitness update on his squad: “[Chilwell is] not fit. Wes [Fofana] has been training this week, so he is good. He [Cucurella] won't be fit for this game. He's [Kalidou Koulibaly] trained with us, not full training with us. It's a similar story to Reece James and Mason Mount. I feel for him [Chilwell]. We miss big players. Ben, Mason and Reece are big internationals.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Azpilicueta is likely to fill in against Forest, Lewis Hall – with seven appearances to his name this season – is another option available to Lampard as the 18-year-old has been prevented from heading away on U20 World Cup duty with England. Lampard added: “Lewis has a chance. I was tempted to put him on last week but the experience of Azpi was more suitable. He is a very good player, a really talented player. He needs to come out of himself a bit more. I have been really impressed and he is in the running for the last four games. He wanted to play for his country but that is a good thing. But also he has come through this academy and is desperate to play.”

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea will play host to Forest sat 11th in the Premier League table and with interim boss Lampard having just four more games to take in before he passes managerial reins on to the club’s next permanent appointment – with former Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino expected to take on that challenge.