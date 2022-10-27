Chelsea's four-goal Champions League hero Kerr admits she 'loved' seeing 'awesome' Vllaznia fans throw smoke bombs

Sam Kerr admitted that she ''loved'' seeing the ''awesome'' Vllaznia fans throw smoke bombs after her four-goal showing for Chelsea in Europe.

WHAT HAPPENED? Kerr was sensational in Chelsea's Champions League encounter against Albanian side Vllaznia as she found the net four times in an 8-0 victory. The travelling fans interrupted proceedings by using flares and smoke bombs that lit up the Kingsmeadow in London, but Kerr felt their theatrics added to the spectacle.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I loved it - I thought it was awesome. I was thinking of stirring them up but people might take that the wrong way. I think that’s what makes football so great - the home and away fans. When I scored the second down there I was thinking about - but I thought I should probably not even though it would’ve been in good heart. I shouldn’t say this but even when they threw those smoke bombs on the field loved it," she told GOAL in the mixed zone after the match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kerr is known for her backflip celebrations and once she got the third goal she did not disappoint the fans that had been waiting for her to pull off the stunt. "It wasn’t on my mind but at half-time Millie [Bright] said: ‘If you get the hat-trick can you please do the backflip.’ I haven’t done one here in a long time and that was my first Champions League hat trick. It will be a night I remember forever," she said.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? After an incredible performance in the Champions League, the Blues will return to action in the Women's Super League against Aston Villa on Sunday.