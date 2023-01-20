Chelsea considering bid for Lyon youngster Malo Gusto as they eye defensive reinforcements to complement Mudryk, Felix & Madueke

Chelsea could continue to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window by making a move for Lyon defender Malo Gusto.

Chelsea interested in defender

Man City, Spurs & Dortmund monitoring him

Right-back is highly rated in Ligue 1

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea have expressed an interest in the 19-year-old, according to L'Equipe, as they look to bolster their defence after investing heavily in their attack with the signings of Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix and Noni Madueke.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Blues are not the only top team eyeing the Lyon star, as Manchester City, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund have all been monitoring him, too.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Gusto, who plays regularly at right-back for Lyon but also fills in at centre-back, is highly-rated because of his pace and attacking creativity. Since making his Lyon debut in January 2021, he has gone on to feature 54 times for the senior team and has started 15 games for them this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Graham Potter's team will hope their defence is already strong enough to get the better of Liverpool when they meet in the Premier League on Saturday.